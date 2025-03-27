Over 130 Tickets Issued for Illegal Fishing in Hudson River

Officers caught many illegally fishing in the Hudson River.

On Wednesday, the New York State DEC released the results of striped bass details in the Hudson River

In early March, ECOs from Putnam and Westchester counties conducted details along the Hudson River to focus on recreational fishing violations related to striped bass.

The striped bass season doesn't start until April 1. Any striped bass caught in the Hudson River and tributaries north of the George Washington Bridge during the season may only be kept if they are between 23 and 28 inches long.

"The Hudson River striped bass fishing season and bag limit remain unchanged, with targeted angling allowed between April 1 and Nov. 30, and a one-fish bag limit," the DEC states. " The new size limits are in response to the increase in the coastal recreational harvest of striped bass in 2022, and repeated years of poor reproductive success in the Chesapeake Bay."

DEC issues 130 Tickets In the Hudson Valley

DEC officers issued over 130 tickets for illegal possession of fish, illegal take of fish, targeting striped bass out of season, fishing without a license/registry, failure to use non-offset circle hooks for striped bass and more.

Officers also confiscated 33 illegally caught striped bass.

