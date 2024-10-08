Over 100-Year-Old Supermarket Closing Many New York State Stores

Many Hudson Valley residents and others across the Empire State only have a few more weeks to shop at their favorite supermarket.

In July, Stop & Shop, with nearly 400 nationwide locations, made the "difficult decision" to close 32 stores.

Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State

Google Google loading...

Seven of those locations are in New York. A few or in The Hudson Valley. Stores are set to close for good in less than a month.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Below are the stores in New York State that are closing down

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stated.

All Will Close On Or Before Nov. 2 Or Locations in Brooklyn, Greenvale, West Haverstraw, Coram, Mt. Vernon, Hempstead, East Meadow

Stop & Shop Workers Strike Over Wages And Benefits Getty Images loading...

Stop & Shop confirmed all 32 stores "are anticipated to close" on or before Nov. 2, 2024.

The company says all closing locations are "underperforming stores."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"Following the closures, Stop & Shop will continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores. Stop & Shop associates at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company," Stop & Shop stated in a press release.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024 Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

See the list below of many other stores that are closing locations.

Keep Reading: