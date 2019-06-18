Over 10 Arrested at Hudson Valley Festival, Including Performer

UPDATE 11/25/2024: Charges for parties involved in this case have been dismissed and sealed by Mamakating Town Court.

Over ten people were arrested, including one performer, at Mountain Jam at Bethel Woods.

New York State Troopers in Troop F announced the following arrests while conducting festival enforcement at the Mountain Jam festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts:

Krystal A. Walters, 31, of Richmond charged with three counts of Criminal Possession, Criminal Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Reynaldo Liese, 44 of Californa was charged with three of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Daniel O. Parmeter, 35 of Bouckville was charged with Criminal Possession Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Adam Ezra Olshansky, 42, of Massachusets, a member of the Adam Ezra Group, was charged with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th and Public Health Law violation of Controlled Substance not in Original Container.

Nicholas J. Volpe, 36, of Rock Hill was charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Peter J. Mau, 56, of Lexington was charged with Criminal Trespass after festival security reported a disorderly male at a checkpoint area.

Nicholas W. Mondrick III, 57, of Amboy was charged with Criminal Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance and Public Health Law violation of Controlled Substance not in Original Container.

Brian Matheson, 47, of Ulster Park was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Joshua S. Cantor, 24, of Kingston was charged with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

According to New York State Police, additional unreleased arrests for lesser violations and traffic offenses were also made.