Orange County Winter Market Opens for the Season

The winter season is almost here, and that means lots of celebrating and eating for the holidays. I think one of the things I miss when the winter hits is shopping at the local farmers markets. It’s so nice to know where your food is coming from, and the Hudson Valley is well known for its bounty. So how do you get your hands on local products for the winter?

If you feel like I do and you want to continue to buy local during the winter months, you may want to check out the Winter Market every Saturday from 10AM - 2PM in Highland Falls in Orange County. The Winter Market offers jerk chicken, mac and cheese, stewed vegetables, manicotti, ravioli, fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, sopressata, sourdough bread, olives, sun dried tomatoes, pickles, maple syrup, bee pollen, nuts, spirits and more.

Not only can you get fresh vegetables, cooked food and artisanal food products at the Winter market in Highland Falls, you can also get hand knitted items, handmade jewelry, hand sewn personal and kitchen items, and other locally made goods. Which is great if you’re hoping to get some holiday shopping done.

The Winter Market is held every Saturday from 10AM - 2PM at the Holy Innocents Church, 401 Main Street, in the Village of Highland Falls. If Highland Falls is too far and you're in the Dutchess County area, keep in mind that the popular Rhinebeck Farmers Market runs on Sundays through Dec. 26. It's nice to know you can 'buy local' all year in the Hudson Valley.

