Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Opens this Weekend with Two Spectacular Air Shows

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

It’s one of the most popular attractions in Dutchess County, and not just for tourists. Local residents also love the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. And aviation fans of all ages come from all around the country to visit the Aerodrome. It’s a big deal.

It’s also a big deal that this coming weekend is opening weekend at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, and they’ve got plenty planned for those who will be visiting. The weekend kicks off with the History of Flight show on Saturday from 2PM - 4PM. On Sunday, it’s the WWI Show from 2PM - 4PM. Gates and  the museum open each day at 10AM.

You've never been to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome? It’s a great living history museum dedicated to preserving, restoring and flying aircraft of the Pioneer, World War I and Golden Ages of Aviation. They present air shows on the weekends from June - October.

The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is located at 9 Norton Road in Red Hook, close to all the action in Red Hook and Rhinebeck. Both towns are chock full of local shops and restaurants, so leave a little extra time for exploring either before or after the air show. If you go on a Sunday, you might want to stop at the Rhinebeck Farmers Market first. And the scenery in the Northern Dutchess area is breathtaking. Take a drive to Tivoli or Germantown, maybe even wander into Columbia County. It's all beautiful and close to the Old

For more information about the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, and to find out more about the museum and upcoming air shows, visit the website.

