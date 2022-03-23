Popular Dutchess County Farmers Market Announces Opening Day

One of the best and busiest farmers markets in Dutchess County and the whole Hudson Valley, for that matter, is the Rhinebeck Farmers Market. The Rhinebeck Farmers Market is more than just a farmers market. Oh sure, you can get the best products from around the Hudson Valley, and you’ll see some of the most talented local makers and artists, but it’s also a great place for the community to gather. It's become a Sunday tradition for many.

The Rhinebeck Farmers Market is one of the few that stays open late into the year, usually to Christmas. And now, as spring and summer approach, they’re getting ready to open once again, and opening day this year is Sunday May 1. And after having to change the market as we know it for a couple of years because of covid, this year looks like it’s going to be better than ever. Music, chef demonstrations and the community booth are back this season. The Rhinebeck Farmers Market is still looking for sponsors for 2022. Interested in being a sponsor for this year’s Rhinebeck Farmers Market? You can contact them right here.

And when you’ve had your fill of the farmers market (or it closes, whichever comes first), keep in mind that Rhinebeck is one of the most walkable and coolest towns in the Hudson Valley. There are tons of restaurants to choose from, lots of local shops to check out, all nestled within this beautiful and historic village. Who knows? You might even run into one of the many celebrities that call Rhinebeck home.

