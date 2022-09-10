Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.

When and Where?

On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10AM - 4PM, Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe will host Hudson Valley Farm and Flea, a curated event that will feature some of the finest and most unique small businesses and makers in and around the Hudson Valley. There will be artisans, vintage collectors, farmers, chefs, and so much more. You’ll be able to sample a variety of local products and goods and even get some shopping done, too. Maybe you'll be able to get a head start on your holiday shopping, or maybe you'll find a little something for yourself. And you know what your buying is local and one of a kind.

What's Museum Village?

One of the coolest things about the Hudson Valley Farm and Fleas is that it’s at Museum Village in Monroe. Museum Village is a living history museum. A 19th century village complete with blacksmith’s shop, a general store, a stone schoolhouse, and a cool gift shop. It’s educational and fun for the whole family. Museum Village has been around since I was a kid, and it was always a favorite for our family. The Hudson Valley Farm and Flea and a cool museum? Yes, please!

