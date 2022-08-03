Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.

The 7th Annual Museum Village Car Show is coming up this Sunday, Aug. 7, starting at 9AM at Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. The show is open to all makes and models, there will be over 75 trophies awarded, food, live music, a 50/50, and best club showing competition with cash prizes. 1st place $500, 2nd $250, and 3rd $100.

And, it’s a fun day for a great organization. A portion of the proceeds go to the Preservation of Museum Village, which is one of the coolest museums in the Hudson Valley. Museum Village is a living history museum with demonstrations and much more. A true, living picture of what life used to be like in days gone by. Fun, interesting, and educational for the whole family.

To find out more about the 7th Annual Museum Village Car Show this Sunday, and to learn about the museum and the different events happening there throughout the year, or to make a donation, check out the Museum Village website.

Abandoned Warner Bros. Zoo Discovered by Hikers Back in the 1970s there was a Warner Bros. zoo and theme park near Greenwood Lake, and its ruins can still be found rotting away in the woods.

Very “Colorful” Victorian Mansion for Sale in Goshen, NY This Mansion for Sale in Goshen Isn't Lacking in Color