The Orange County Museum That I Didn’t Even Know Existed

I was on Facebook the other day, as I so often am, and I came upon something in my newsfeed that I had never even heard of. And I’ve been around the Hudson Valley for a really long time. It’s an Orange County museum, and it looks pretty cool.

This museum that I didn’t know about is the Orange County Farmers Museum, and it’s right on Route 17K in Montgomery. The museum started as a barn, a workshop, a chicken house, and a small visitors center. Now there are three barns, a blacksmith shop, a much bigger workshop, a sawmill, a barnyard, and a whole lot more. Farming is big here in the Hudson Valley, it certainly deserves a museum.

The Orange County Farmers Museum has exhibits, educational workshops, events, and the always popular tractor pulls. The Orange County Farmers Museum is run solely by volunteers and is open on weekends from Mid May through early Oct. The museum also offers tours by appointment only. Be on the lookout for their 2022 schedule of antique tractor pulls and garden tractor pulls, something the whole family can enjoy.

The Orange County Farmers Museum is at 850 Route 17K in Montgomery, just a stone's throw away from Newburgh, Walden, Maybrook, and of course the Village of Montgomery. And definitely worth the drive from neighboring Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, and Rockland Counties. If you’d like to learn more about this very cool museum, including how to donate, volunteer, or plan a future visit, check out the Orange County Farmers Museum website.

