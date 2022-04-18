Stormville Flea Market Opens for the Season this Weekend!

Did somebody say spring? I know that spring officially started back in March, but nothing says spring and summer to me quite like the opening of the Hudson Valley’s best and most visited flea market. I’m talking about the Stormville Airport Flea Market and Antique Show, which happens to be opening for the season this weekend. Once the flea markets open and the yard sales start popping up, the best season of the year has officially begun for shoppers and treasure hunters.

The opening weekend is being called Springtime in the Country. The flea market will be open both Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 from 8AM - 4PM. The flea markets go on rain or shine, and what a flea market it is. Over 400 exhibitors, local, regional, and national. If you’re looking for something particular, or just hoping to spot a treasure, chances are you’ll find it at Stormville Flea Market.

You’ve never been to the Stormville Airport Flea Market? Then maybe you’ve seen it featured in the HGTV show Flea Market Flip. Stormville has been featured on several episodes of the show. The grounds are huge. Dress for comfort, make sure you have something to carry your new goodies, and be ready to haggle.

The Stormville Airport Flea Market and Antique Show is at 428 Route 216 in Stormville. Parking and admission are free. Sorry, but pets are not allowed. Can’t make it this weekend? They’ll also have shows on May 28 and 29, July 9, Sept. 3 and 4, Oct. 8 and 9, and Nov. 5. For more information visit the Stormville Airport Flea Market and Antique Show website.

