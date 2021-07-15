If there is one thing I’ve learned about pet owners through the years, it’s that they will do just about anything for their pets. And I include myself in this group. We love our pets, they’re part of the family. And we want the very best for them. If that sounds like you, I’ve got great news.

There is a brand new dog bakery in Middletown, and they;re celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Shiba Three Barkery will be opening the doors of their new location at the Emporium Square Artisan Market on 128 Dolson Avenue in Middletown, and the celebration kicks off at noon this Saturday, July 17. We’re talking about healthy, homemade, high quality treats for your best friend. In fact, the owners of Shiba Three Barkery started out making homemade dog treats because she wanted the very best for her dogs.

Everything at Shiba Three Barkery is all natural, homemade and has no preservatives, additives or harsh chemicals. They offer 11 kinds of fresh baked treats, chicken jerky, peanut butter cups, cupcakes and cakes. Check out some of the treats. Peanut Butter Pumpkin Paws, Peanut Butter Banana Delights, Blueberry Banana Delights, and Sweet Potato Apple Hearts just to name a few. They also offer vegan and grain free options. Cakes are made to order, but cupcakes are available for that last minute doggie celebration.

This Saturday’s grand opening celebration at Shiba Three Barkery will include a ribbon cutting, raffles, discounts and free goodies for the pups. For more information about Shiba Three Barkery and their products, visit their website.

