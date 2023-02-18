Middletown NY Mall Planning Huge Multi-Employer Job Fair in March

Have you been looking for a job? Full-time or maybe a side-hustle to help pay for everything as inflation keeps increasing grocery and energy prices. If you are not sure who you want to work for or how to get your application in front of employers who are currently hiring, there is an event for you.

Galleria Crystal Run in Middletown NY is holding a huge one-day hiring event with multiple employers, when?

New Rules New Yorkers Must Follow When Malls Reopen Getty Images loading...

The beauty of attending a job event like this one, is that you will get in front of employers who are actively recruiting and hiring. Plus, you will do it all in one day. What should you expect during a hiring event?

You should expect to not just fill out job applications, but you will also be able to speak with employers in a more casual environment about the positions that they have open, and what they are looking for in a new employee.

Get our free mobile app

When is the hiring event taking place at the Galleria Crystal Run in Middletown NY?

The "Get Hired Job Fair" event is taking place on Thursday March 16, 2023, 11 AM to 2 PM.

Which Hudson Valley NY companies are planning on attending the hiring event?

Last-Minute Shoppers Rush To Buy Holiday Gifts Getty Images loading...

At this time, here are the companies that have signed up to participate:

Here are a few tips for success at any hiring event:

Be dressed in professional clothing, be prepared to talk to people. Don't think that you are going to just grab a few applications, fill them out and hand them back in, nope. People are going to want to talk to you, so allow for a few hours so you can make a great impression and get the information that you need. Also, bring a few pens. You will need them to fill out the applications and to take notes. Good luck.

Here's more info about getting a legal Cannabis job!

New York's Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average? New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living.