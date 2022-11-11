3 Hudson Valley Malls Extend Shopping Hours For 2022 Holiday

Have you already started your holiday shopping? Have you made a plan? Which stores you are going to shop at? Which day of the week or which weekend are you going to head out and get all of it done?

While there are a lot of people who still love to head into the mall and shop in person, when can you do it? Thankfully the Hudson Valley shopping centers have extended their shopping hours.

When can you now go shopping at the Hudson Valley NY shopping malls?

The Hudson Valley Mall located in Kingston NY will have the following holiday shopping hours, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. On Black Friday you can shop from 6 AM to 10 PM. The shopping hours from 11/26 through 12/23 are as follows, Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM, Sundays 11 AM to 6 PM.

When can you go shopping at the Galleria Crystal Run in Middletown NY for the holidays?

Crystal Run Galleria, has extended their shopping hours from November 25, 2022, through December 24, 2022. They are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For a full list of their holiday hours, including which days they open at 9 am and 10 am, click here.

When can you shop extra or extended holiday hours at the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

If you are looking to shop for the holidays at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, here are their extra or extended shopping hours. The Poughkeepsie Galleria will be closed on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Then on Black Friday they will be open from 7 AM to 9 AM. Then Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM, through December 16. Sundays they will be open 11 AM to 6 PM, except for the Sunday before Christmas, they will be open on 9 AM to 9 PM. The 17th, through the 23rd (except Sunday) 9 AM to 9 PM. Need to shop at the last minute? Christmas Eve? You can shop at the Galleria on Christmas Eve 9 AM to 5 PM.

