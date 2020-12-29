Two Hudson Valley Malls Announce New Hours Starting in 2021

If you have some after holiday shopping you were planning to do at two of the Hudson Valley's popular Malls you may want to read further.

Two Hudson Valley Malls announced today that they will be adjusting hours starting January 2, 2021. Both the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run sent out press released today (December 28, 2020) that they will be adjusting mall hours. The decision was made based on what the malls have called “valued feedback and input received from both tenants and guests.

Starting January 2, 2020 both malls will adjust their hours. Currently both malls are open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 9:30 PM. On Saturday January 2nd they will adjust their hours to the new hours Monday through Friday 11 AM to 7 PM. The Malls Sunday hours will be 11 AM to 6 PM, those hours remain the same. The Malls also want you to know that these hours don't necessarily apply to the restaurants and some of the other venues at the Malls. For those that keep separate hours from the mall you are encourage to check with those venues individually.

So if you were planning on hunting down a few after holiday sales or maybe you need to make an exchange or two you may want to get to the Mall this week if you are a late evening shopper. Neither Mall stated in their release's whether or not these new mall hours were for the winter or when they may survey for an hour revision again in the future.

Both the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run Malls are managed by the Pyramid Management Group, LLC.