Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall

There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic.

There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back their Halloween events and it looks like the Crystal Run Galleria is ready to return some Halloween fun to the mall on Friday night October 28, 2022, at 5 PM.

Halloween Event at Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY

The Galleria at Crystal Run is inviting everyone out to their Halloween Spooktacular which will be held the Friday night of what I am calling Halloween weekend. On October 28th from 5 PM to 7:30 PM everyone is invited to come out for fun with DJ Echo, Gold's Gym, and Selfie Galore.

There will be Halloween activities throughout the mall including music, a photo booth, and a haunted house. While supplies last guests will receive a goodie bag filled with candy. That bag will also include a map of all of the Halloween fun happening around the mall.

DJ Echo will provide a spook fun soundtrack to enjoy while you find your way around the Galleria at Crystal Run. Activities planned for the evening included a haunted House, a free photo booth, a kid's DJ dance party, and candy of course.

Other organizations joining the fun include the Town of Wallkill Girl Scouts and Victory Karate. There will be other organizations on hand from Orange County as well. You do not need to register for this event.

