16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State

Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?

There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are there only certain days of the week that they are allowed to work? Here are a few answers to your questions. Good luck with the job search.

Can 16-year-old's work in New York State?

Yes, 16-year-olds can work in New York State. They need to have proper working papers and cannot work past the hour of 10 PM. There are different rules for students who are no longer attending school.

Are 16-year-olds limited to the number of hours that they can work in a day?

Yes, 16 and 17-year-olds in the State of New York are limited to not working more than 48 hours in a week, and that is only during weeks when school is not in session. On weeks where school is in session, students are limited to working 28 hours in a week.

How do 16-year-olds get their working papers in New York State?

You will need to show identification, including your birth certificate, social security card, and a photo ID, l like a drivers permit. The form for NYS working papers can be obtained in the student's guidance counselor offices.

