Popular Hudson Valley Flea Market Announces 2022 Dates

With the chilly weather that hit the Hudson Valley these past few days, and the expected snow in the forecast for later this week, let's think about a Hudson Valley tradition that happens in warmer weather that will certainly brighten our spirits.

The Stormville Flea Market has announced their 2022 dates (for the flea market only):

Saturday, April 23rd and Sunday, April 24th

Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th

Saturday, July 9th

Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th

Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, September 9th

Saturday, November 5th

The flea market will be celebrating its 52nd year of family-friendly shopping that brings thousands out to each show. In fact, our local claim to fame is that Stormville Flea Market has been featured on HGTV's Flea Market Flip a number of times.

Going to the Stormville Flea Market has always been a tradition in my family - in fact, a few years back I shared some of my flea market family memories when announcing the dates for their 50th anniversary. Since that announcement, my dad and I have made it out, at least 2-3 times each flea market season to get more of those giant pretzels.

When I moved to MA a number of years ago, apparently I talked about the flea market so much that the gang just had to take the 2+ hour trip to see it for themselves. That first trip then started a new tradition for my New England friends to schedule a yearly trip out to get their Stormville fix. The first year we all jammed into a few cars, took in the sights and scenes of the flea market, did our shopping and then visited my family in Fishkill for a BBQ. Lately, the group has been coming up for different dates and taking their own cars in order to get all of their purchases back to Massachusetts.

Whether you head to the Stormville Flea Market to refill your spice rack (yes dad, i'm talking to you), to check out the antique offerings or hand crafted novelties, or just to walk around and see where the day brings you, save the date(s) for the upcoming 53rd year of our favorite flea market!

