Orange County Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he admitted he repeatedly sexually abused a child.
On Wednesday in Orange County Court 64-year-old Douglas Castro of Warwick was sentenced 12 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision for repeatedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child.
In May, Castro pleaded guilty to sexual conduct against a child. He admitted that between September 2012 and June 2014, he repeatedly engaged in acts of oral sexual conduct and other acts of sexual contact with a child who was less than 13 years of age.
Castro will also be required to register as a sex offender.
“Children are the most innocent of victims,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said. “We can only hope that there are no long-lasting physical effects which will be suffered by the victim in this case. The community will be safer during the decade that this offender is incarcerated. My Office will continue to work with all our law enforcement partners in protecting children and will continue to seek severe punishment for all who commit violent crimes against defenseless infants and children.”
