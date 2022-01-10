A popular artisan market in Orange County has announced that it will be closing its doors.

We reported back in November that a new seafood restaurant would be coming to the Hudson Valley. J's Seafood Kitchen moved out of its spot at the popular, nearby Emporium Square Artisan Market for a bigger location at The Galleria at Crystal Run.

According to the Emporium Square Artisan Market website, they opened during the pandemic in August 2020 and are home to nearly 50 small businesses. It's a boutique-style artisan market featuring local artisan merchants: specialty foods, baked goods, artisan merchandise, jewelry, cultural items, and everyday services such as prescription eyewear and beauty. Emporium Square had a great vision to have a place where many small businesses could operate without the high overhead costs of brick & mortar. Sadly, Emporium Square Artisan Market just announced via social media that they will be closing their doors at the end of January after just about a year and a half in business.

"We had hoped that Emporium Square would one day be an Orange County Destination that would last well beyond our vision. From the day we opened our doors in the middle of the Pandemic we would always get a kick out of watching people’s reaction when they walked into our doors and saw for the first time our beautiful brick walls and the long aisles adorned with our street lights and street signs, it was truly a great vibe."

Barbara Martinez, Emporium Square Artisan Market

The Emporium Square website will remain active so everyone can keep up to date with all the businesses and where they will be relocating to. It's sad to see that the market will be closing. It was really a great addition to the Middletown, NY area, but during these difficult times, we can understand how it would have been tough to maintain. Best of luck to Orland and Barbara of Emporium Square Artisan Market on whatever the future brings as well to all the businesses looking for new homes.