New Initiative Reduces Dutchess County OD Numbers By 50%

An initiative titled Operation Fast and Furious, an Intelligence Based Policing Approach to Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Investigations and Enforcement, helped to produce a 50% reduction in overdose deaths in Dutchess County.

Sadly, for quite some time, Dutchess County has led the state in overdose deaths related to narcotics and other extremely dangerous drugs. In 2020, the county led the state in drug overdose deaths per capita, and actually exceeded the statewide average that year.

In an effort to break this trend and change the statistics moving forward, Operation Fast and Furious fostered collaborative efforts from law enforcement, healthcare providers, community organizations, as well as the legal system. It requires education and prevention efforts, as well as analysis of how drug investigations were approached. With this in mind, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force analyzed collected data and shifted practice to an 'Intelligence Based Police Approach that included a 7-point plan which included:

Identifying 'hot spots' were dangerous drug dealers were known to operate. Identifying 'Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Dealers' and investigating them immediately. Implementing technology and 'cutting edge investigative techniques' for evidence capturing. Utilizing short-term investigations. Expediting search warrants. Increasing transparency by enhancing public notification of dealer apprehensions. Making a plan to review and evaluate this approach following an 18 month period to assess potential changes for operational improvement.

As a direct result of the Fast and Furious operation, 76 arrests were made relating to drugs and guns, 300+ dangerous drug purchases by the Drug Task Force, 15 illegal handguns were seized, 40 search warrants executed, and 1500 pieces of evidence secured.

50% Reduction in Overdose Deaths In The County

Regarding the success of the program, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi shared the following:

The success of Operation Fast and Furious is a direct result of the tremendous collaboration between our dedicated Drug Task Force and my team of Assistant District Attorneys in the Violent Crime and Dangerous Drug Unit. Together, we are not just enforcing the law but working together to take those who peddle poison off our streets. This collective effort ensures that we address the immediate dangers these dangerous drugs cause in our community, and it strengthens our resolve to create a safer, healthier future for everyone.

A detailed breakdown of the steps, integration of the program, and those involved in the implementation and analysis of Operation Fast and Furious can be found here.

