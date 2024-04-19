&#8216;Armed &#038; Dangerous Drug Dealer&#8217; Found Near Hudson Valley, New York Radio Stations

'Armed & Dangerous Drug Dealer' Found Near Hudson Valley, New York Radio Stations

An "armed & dangerous" Hudson Valley "drug dealer" was arrested, but released from jail due to "bail reform."

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced the arrest of an " Armed and Dangerous Drug Dealer."

Dutchess County Drug Task Force: Armed and Dangerous Drug Dealer Apprehended after Town of Poughkeepsie Raid

Dutchess County Drug Task Force
Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force says they "continue to investigate the sale of dangerous drugs in the Poughkeepsie areas."

Officials allege 22-year-old Jaylen Shaw of the Town of Poughkeepsie is "directly connected to the distribution of dangerous drugs."

Shaw is accused of selling crack cocaine in the area. He was arrested on Thursday following a search warrant at his home at Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Police: Guns, Ammo, Drugs Found In Town Of Poughkeepsie, New York Home.

Police allege they seized a large quantity of crack cocaine, a loaded illegal handgun along with "thousands" of rounds of ammunition and money.

"The narcotics were found partially packaged and ready for distribution," police say.

Shaw was charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a firearm (loaded 9mm handgun), a class E Felony
  • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B Felony.

Released Due To "Bail Laws"

After being charged, Shaw was released due to bail reform, police say.

"Shaw was later transported to the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court where he was released by the court due to mandatory bail laws," the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

