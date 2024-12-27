Dutchess Drug Task Force: ‘Jingle All The Way’ Arrest

The District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force in Dutchess County, just ahead of the Christmas holiday, successfully executed a search warrant and subsequent arrest of a suspected drug dealer in the area.

Dangerous Drug Sale Suspect Located in East Fishkill Residence

On Saturday, December 20th, a search warrant was executed at a residence in East Fishkill by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit, and members of the Town of East Fishkill Police Department.

Following an ongoing investigation into narcotic and dangerous drug sales across Dutchess County and beyond, a suspect, one of several, was determined to be operating in several locations across the county, including a residence off Robinson Lane in East Fishkill.

On the 20th, the search warrant at said residence off Robinson Lane was successful in locating the suspected dealer.

Loaded Firearm, Two Kilograms of Cocaine in 'Jingle All The Way To DCJ' Arrest

Upon execution of the warrant, the suspect, 31-year-old Rhamel P. Garaway, was located at the East Fishkill residence and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities located a 'significant quantity of cocaine packaged for sale and a loaded handgun.'

Garraway was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (intent to sell), 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree. He was arraigned at the Town of East Fishkill Justice Court and then remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force indicated that there are several additional charges still pending against Garraway.

