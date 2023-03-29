PD: Open Bottle Of Vodka Found In Drunk Upstate New York Man’s Car

Police allege a drunk Hudson Valley man nearly hit a police officer's car while driving with an open bottle of Vodka Monday morning.

On Monday police arrested an Ulster County man after he nearly hit a police car.

Police: Drunk Hudson Valley Man Nearly Drives Into Police Car

Around 11 a.m., a 2013 Audi A5, pulled onto Route 9W from Red Maple Road directly into the path of a marked Saugerties police car, nearly striking the patrol vehicle, police say.

The officer then pulled over 37-year-old James Dorans of Saugerties on Route 9W.

Following an investigation, the officer believed the Saugerties man was driving drunk Monday morning.

Bottle Of Vodka Found In Drunk Ulster County Man's Car, Police Say

The officer then noticed an open container of Titos Vodka on the passenger floor of the vehicle, officials say.

Dorans was taken into custody and transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing. During processing, Dorans refused to submit to a chemical test, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Dorans was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, failure to yield the right of way and obstructed license plate.

Dorans was released to a sober third party. His driver's license was suspended.

