One Stunning New York Region Bracing For Tourist Swarm
Domestic travel for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend is expected to break records and one spot in Upstate New York might be swarmed with tourists.
Memorial Day is a day set aside as a time to honor those men and women who gave their lives serving their country in the military.
Upstate New York Hotspot Is Top Memorial Day Weekend Destination
U.S. News and World Report reports it's also a weekend that many plan to spend away from home.
The publication just ranked the top Memorial Day weekend destinations, and New York's Finger Lakes region takes the top spot.
"As the actual birthplace of the Memorial Day holiday, the Finger Lakes region couldn't be a more appropriate spot to spend the long weekend. Comprising 11 narrow lakes, this area of upstate New York is known for its lush forest landscape, serene waterfalls and scenic views," U.S. News and World Report writes about the Finger Lakes.
The region is highlighted for its outdoor activities like hiking, biking and boating; wine tastings at over 100 local wineries; restaurants; family-friendly vibe; Waterloo Memorial Day parade; National Memorial Day Museum; and a Civil War reenactment.
High Praise For Finger Lakes Region
The Finger Lakes region has received some high praise recently.
Keuka Lake, which is often called “the jewel of the Finger Lakes," was named one of the prettiest lakes in America.
A county in the Finger Lakes region was jut named the most beautiful county in New York.
New York City is Also A Top MDW Spot
According to U.S. News and World Report, New York City is also the "perfect place" for the long weekend.
"Must-see attractions include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, St. Patrick's Cathedral and – of course – Times Square," writes.
Other Places To Travel For Memorial Day Weekend
New Yorkers who want to leave the state but stay close to home are told to visit Boston, Massachusetts; Cape May, New Jersey; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; or Annapolis, Maryland.
