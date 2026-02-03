A Legendary Upstate New York Landmark Has Closed After 70 Years

After serving up the best sandwiches in Upstate New York since 1954, a historic Upstate New York deli has officially closed its doors.

After more than 70 years as a staple of Schenectady, New York, Gershon’s Deli & Catering officially closed its doors on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Gershon’s Deli Closes In Schenectady, New York

Owner Antonia "Toni" Nelson, who managed the landmark on Upper Union Street since 2016, announced the closure on social media.

"This decision was not made lightly as Gershon’s has been an integral part of my life since I was a little girl. After my father’s untimely passing, I took over with one clear mission, to honor his legacy, keep his dream alive, and continue providing quality service and “good food for good people," Nelson wrote on Facebook.

The kosher-style deli, which opened up in 1954, was beloved for its New York-style overstuffed sandwiches, particularly its pastrami, corned beef, and homemade salads.

Several Reasons For Closure

Rising Food Costs:

Significant inflation in the cost of high-quality ingredients made maintaining the deli's standard increasingly difficult.

Economic Challenges:

Ongoing financial pressures and a "loss of a final opportunity" this week left no other choice but to shut down.

Pandemic Effects:

The business struggled with the lasting impact of COVID-19 and a pre-pandemic fire in 2019.

Outpouring Of Support For Schenectady Landmark

The closure has prompted a significant outpouring of support from the Capital Region community, marking the end of what was considered the oldest deli in the area.

An upper Hudson Valley resident said she would drive an hour to get to the deli, because it was by far the best in the region.

