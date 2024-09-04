Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases Winter Prediction For New York
A very interesting winter is predicted for New York State.
The Old Farmer's Almanac released its 2024-2025 Winter Weather Forecasts.
A "mild" and "dry" winter is predicted for New York State.
"We’re predicting a temperate, uneventful winter—potentially a welcome reprieve from the extremes of recent years," Old Farmer's Almanac editor-in-chief Carol Connare states. "While there will still be plenty of chilly temperatures and snow for most. the high heating costs associated with the season shouldn’t hit so hard."
The Old Farmer's Almanac boasts its predictions are "anticipated" because their long-term weather forecasts are "80 percent–accurate.
Gentler-Than-Normal For North East, Including New York
Winter is always cold and snowy, and that won't change this winter in the Northeast. But Empire State residents will likely deal with a winter that's "not so rough and tough."
"In New York winter is always cold and snowy. But we’re predicting a gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough," the Old Farmer's Almanac states.
"Plenty Of Snow" Still Expected In New York
However, "there will be plenty of snow" this winter. Snowfall is expected to be about 1 percent below normal.
The snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March.
January is expected to be about 5 degrees warmer than normal.
Before the snow, comes frost. Fall brings great fall foliage, colder air and dangerous frost.
First Frost Dates Across New York State
We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.
