Officials Warn 11 New York Bridges Could Collapse—Here’s Why
The National Transportation Safety Board is calling for 11 New York bridges, including two based in the Hudson Valley, to undergo a vulnerability assessment.
The agency says it's concerned all of the bridges mentioned below could collapse if they ended up being hit by a large vessel.
"We continue to remain vigilant about the safety of our bridges and build upon our efforts for the protection of all who use these spans to cross the Hudson River," the New York State Bridge Authority said in a statement.
Study Comes After Bridge Collapse In Baltimore
The NTSB named 68 bridges throughout the country in need of a vulnerability assessment. The study came nearly a year after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship.
The NTSB chairs say Baltimore's Key Bridge would not have collapsed if its owner did a vulnerability assessment.
"Had they done that, the collapse could have been prevented," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.
The NTSB says all the bridges listed in its report are in critical need of vulnerability assessments to see how they'd respond to a vessel strike.
The bridges aren't necessarily in imminent risk of collapse, but each bridge's owner simply doesn't know what the risk would be if they were struck by a ship, the NTSB reports.
