Unexpected Alligator Sighting Sparks Alarm In New York

An alligator was just found lurking in New York State, sparking major safety concerns. Here’s what officials are now warning

The New York State DEC confirmed an alligator was found in water in New York State.

Alligator Spotted In New York State

ECO Franz responded to a report of an alligator in a freshwater pond at Cow Meadow Preserve in the village of Freeport on Long Island.

A Long Island birdwatcher gave the DEC a clear photo of the gator in the pond. The birdwatcher stayed on location until the DEC arrived to remove the juvenile gator.

"In New York State, it is unlawful to import, possess, or sell any alligator, caiman, or crocodile, parts thereof, and products made from those animals without the proper DEC permits," the DEC states.

Abandoned Alligator Removed From Long Island Pond

ECOs Franz, Pabes, and Lieutenant Amato arrived at the location with a canoe and safely removed the alligator from the pond.

The gator was given to a nearby rehabilitator licensed to care for alligators.

The juvenile gator remains at the rehabilitation facility awaiting permanent relocation.

Unclear How Gator Ended Up In New York

An investigation is now underway to find the person or people who unlawfully released the animal.

Officials say this appears to be "part of a growing trend of exotic, non-native pets being dumped in the region."

