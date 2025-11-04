Ritualistic Killings Under Investigation In Hudson Valley, New York

Authorities are investigating what they call possible ritualistic killings were discovered in the Hudson Valley. A reward is now being offered.

New York State Humane Association and the Putnam County SPCA are hoping Hudson Valley residents can help authorities find the people responsible for mutilating animals in the Hudson Valley.

Large Reward Offered After Mutilated Animals Found In Putnam County, New York

Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA loading...

Officials are now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for mutilating and decapitating chickens, roosters and one dove.

(We are purposely not showing the full picture provided by the police. Trust me, you don't want to see it!)

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Last month, police found the animals on the side of Holland Drive near Route 52 in the Town of Kent. Police immediately called the Putnam County SPCA.

Possible Result Of Ritualistic Killings

Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA loading...

Arriving Putnam County SPCA detectives found two mutilated and decapitated roosters and chickens as well as one mutilated and decapitated white dove inside the bag.

"The area where this bag was found was only a short distance from where other bags of mutilated animals have been found in recent months, possibly the result of ritualistic killings," the Putnam County SPCA told Hudson Valley Post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County SPCA 24 Hour Hotline at 845-520-6915.

Keep Reading:

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

14 Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber-Buddy

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York