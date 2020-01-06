NYPD Cop From Lower Hudson Valley Resigns After ‘Racist’ Attack

An NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley resigned after he was jailed following what's described as a racist attack.

In July 2018, Michael Reynolds, 26, of Rockland County was seen on surveillance video kicking the door of a home that was near his Nashville Airbnb. Reynolds who is white is seen on video threating the homeowner, Conese Halliburton, and her four sons who are black, WPIX reports.

"Try to shoot me, and I'll break every f---ing bone in your f---ing neck," Reynolds yelled at the family according to WPIX. He also called the family "f---ing n---ers."

In December, Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years probation. At his sentencing, Reynolds apologized and said he had no memory of the incident because he drank too much alcohol during a bachelor party for another NYPD officer, the New York Daily News reports.

On New Year's Day, many held a demonstration in New York City and over 10,000 signed a petition calling for Reynolds to be fired.

“Michael Reynolds is a violent and dangerous racist who has no business carrying either a badge or a gun," Daniel Horwitz, Halliburton’s attorney, told NBC News.

The NYPD announced on Thursday Reynolds resigned.