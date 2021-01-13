NYC Mayor Hopeful’s New Paltz Home May Have Lost Him the Election

A New Paltz businessman may have already lost his bid for New York mayor before even announcing his candidacy.

Venture capitalist, Andrew Yang, unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 election. During his campaign to be the Democratic nominee, it was revealed that the candidate was "secretly" living in New Paltz. While that had no consequence for his presidential run, it's turning out to be a significant liability in his run for New York mayor.

In an interview with the New York Times, Yang openly discussed how he and his family abandoned their New York City apartment during the pandemic and escaped to their spacious home in New Paltz. The foot-in-mouth quote was perceived as an insult to New Yorkers who have no choice but to tough it out in the Big Apple.

We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan... And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids in virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?

Yikes.

The humble brag about his stately Hudson Valley home did not go over well at all. Some are even suggesting that it has already cost him an election he hasn't formally announced his candidacy for.

Yang's wife, Evelyn has previously discussed how difficult it is not having in-person classes for her son, who is on the autism spectrum. It's certainly understandable how anyone with access to a home outside of the city would want to escape there for the safety and comfort of their family. But for those who don't have that luxury, it's something they really don't want to hear about, especially from someone who wants to represent them and have control over fixing issues they're going through as their mayor.