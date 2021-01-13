Police: Goshen Man Arrested For Rape

He was allegedly having an ongoing relationship with an underage child.

New York State Police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Omar Cruz from the town of Goshen. Police worked with the Orange County Child Protective Services and revealed that Cruz was reportedly involved in an ongoing relationship with a child under the age of 16.

Cruz was arrested and was charged with rape in the 3rd degree (class a felony), and endangering the welfare of a child (a misdemeanor), according to police. Cruz was arraigned in the town of Montgomery Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,000.00 cash bail/$4,000.00 bond.

