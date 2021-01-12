State Department Mistakenly Erased Trump’s Bio & Claimed Term Ended Today

Many American's were tricked into thinking that President Trump resigned tonight after the President's bio was updated on the State Department's website.

Remember when we thought 2021 would be the year that we get things back on track? It's off to a shaky start and things just keep getting weirder and weirder in the political realm.

Many were left puzzled after the State Department mysteriously deleted President Trump's biography and published that his term in office ended today two separate times on their website. This would be over a week early as both Donald Trump and Vice President Pence's term in office ends on January 20 when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the oath of office and are inaugurated.

My first guess was that some poor intern who was handling some small website work might have just made a mistake but apparently there could be more to the story. There are now reports that an employee with access to the page could possibly be behind the matter.

According to BuzzFeed News, an investigation will soon be underway by the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo after both President Trump and Vice President Pence's biographies were altered.

BuzzFeed News also reports that the investigation is directed towards both interns and employees as the system is virtually impenetrable to hackers. However, the list of employees with the access and the ability to change the page may be long.

The pages were temporarily down due to technical issues.

Credit: State.Gov

