Popular Rhinebeck Restaurant Closes Dining Room

While it is true that there is a light at the end of this global pandemic tunnel, we are by no means out of the woods yet. In fact, we’re seeing covid numbers higher than ever before. That means we still need to be careful. And with the winter here and outside being too cold for socializing, maybe we need to be even more careful than ever. Better safe than sorry, don't you agree?

It is because of this that the owners of Terrapin Restaurant and Catering in Rhinebeck have decided to make the shift to takeout only beginning this week. According to their facebook post, the owners feel that it is most important to consider the safety of the employees and the community. Terrapin will continue to serve you through takeout orders and curbside pickup. This way, you still get to enjoy that great Terrapin food that you love without the risk of exposure to coronavirus, or exposing somebody else.

The Terrapin kitchen will be open from 4PM - 9PM Monday through Friday, and from 1PM - 9PM on Saturday and Sunday. Full menus will be still available, with minor modifications suited to takeout, expanded options for family style dining and some very cool beer and wine pairing dinners on the weekends.

Terrapin says the plan is to stick with takeout only for the next couple of weeks and then re-evaluate before they decide on the next step. For more information about Terrapin's new takeout only policy, check out their facebook page.