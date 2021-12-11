NY Library’s ‘Top Checked Out Books of 2021′ Did You Read Any?

Every year I make the same New Year's Resolution and it is pretty basic. The goal I have every year is simply to read more. Do I make it? Surprisingly, I do well for the first few months, averaging one book a week. Then somewhere about the month of April, things start to warm up and I get easily distracted by warm weather.

How do I get around needing to return my library books and avoid the overdue fees? Easy, I check out e-books. Yep, I check them out and get to keep them for two weeks. Should I read the book early, I can 'return' it with one click and if by any chance I don't get to read it, the book gets automatically returned and I don't feel like a horrible person for forgetting to return my library book.

According to the New York Library, here are the top 10 fiction books for 2021:

Act Your Age, Eve Brown: A Novel by Talia Hibbert

All Her Little Secrets: A Novel by Wanda M. Morris

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed: Stories by Mariana Enriquez, translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell

Hell of a Book: A Novel by Jason Mott

How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

Mama Phife Represents: A Verse Memoir by Cheryl Boyce-Taylor

The Rock Eaters: Stories by Brenda Peynado

Shadow Life by Hiromi Goto

She Who Became the Sun: A Novel by Shelley Parker-Chan

Have you read any of the above books? Of the 26 books I read this year, sadly I have read zero of the above books. Looks like I have a few more books to add to my reading list for 2022!

Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Book stores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley

15 Page Turners: Are These Upstate's Best Independent Bookstores?

6 Places to Buy Comic Books in The Hudson Valley

Books, Movies and TV Shows That Take Place in Connecticut Connecticut has so much to offer, not only with its beauty, but its a place where writers can create all types of stories. Through romance, comedy, horror and so much more, Connecticut makes the perfect set location for multiple books, movies and TV shows.