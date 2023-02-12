How Can You Get Books Into the Hands of Prisoners in New York?

There is an organization that is working to help residents of New York State Penitentiaries get books for them to read during their time there. While some of the New York State facilities have books available to those who are incarcerated, some of the prisoners have additional requests.

How can you help these New York State prisoners get access to additional books?

There is an organization called "Books Beyond Bars" which solely serves New York State prisons. Their mission is to "send free reading materials to indigent, incarcerated New Yorkers, supporting the literacy, self-empowerment, and imagination of some of our most disenfranchised community members."

How can prisoners get books through this organization?

Prisoners need to request books through the organization. Requests can also be made on a prisoner's behalf through their legal team or through their family members. If Book Beyond Bars has the book (which has been donated to them by patrons) then they work to get the book to the prisoner. If the organization does not currently have the book, then they will source the book for purchase from financial contributors that people have made.

How can you donate funds or books to this organization and help New York State prisoners?

If you have books that you would like to donate, you will need to reach out in advance to make those arrangements. Are they accepting all books? At this time, they are looking for a few specific categories, so they need to you to reach out and get your book donations approved in advance. If you would like to make a financial contribution, you may do that at any time.

