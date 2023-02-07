How Can You Write Letters to Prisoners in a New York State Jail?

Do you know someone who is currently spending their days in a New York State Penitentiary or Jail? If you would like to write a letter to them or send them mail, you can.

If you don't know which prison they are located in or how to track them down, you can search for them through the New York State Prison System, more on how to do that below.

How you can write to a prisoner in a New York State Jail?

It is completely legal for you to write to a prisoner who is housed in a New York State facility. There are a few things that you will need to know to make sure that the mail reaches them. When you address the letter you will need to have the following info on the outside of the envelope or package:

The prisoner's first and last name

The prisoner's Department Identification Number (DIN)

Your return address

What can you include in your letters to a New York State Prisoner?

Inside the envelope, you can include things like written correspondence along with photos. You are limited to no more than 5 pages of paper in any one letter. Also, know that your letters could be reviewed by the facility before they are given to the prisoner.

What can you not mail to a prisoner in New York State?

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, you cannot mail the following items to a person who is in a New York State facility:

Nude Photographs

Polaroid Photos

Postage Stamps

Letters from other people, except children

How can you find out where the person you are wanting to correspond with is housed? Click here for the NYSDOCC search.

