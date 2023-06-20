How Can You Send Money to Family in New York State Prisons?

Do you have a friend or family member that is currently housed in a New York State Correctional Facility? Have they ever asked you for a few extra dollars? It does cost a bit to make phone calls or to purchase items in the commissary, so how can you get the money to them? You can't mail it, so what can you do?

What is the process to get money to a family member in a New York State Jail?

Since you can't actually mail your family member or friend money, how can you get money to them? Interestingly enough you can deposit electronically. Yep, there is a version of electronic payment that is similar to a Zelle or a Venmo. What is it called and how can you get funds into their account?

What is JPay and how can you use it for family members or friends?

JPay is the name of the electronic service that you can use to get monetary funds to your friends or family members. You will need to know the name of the facility that they are staying in, then you can search by the facility and your person's correctional ID. You will need that ID number to make sure that your person actually gets the money.

You also have the option of being able to send them an email or a video message, which it appears that you also have to pay to send and pay to receive those messages as well.

