Do you have a friend or family member who is currently incarcerated in a New York State Correctional Facility? Do you want to send them a care package, or a few letters? I'm sure that they would appreciate it.

Since this is New York State, there are a few things that they have to say about everything, including what you can and cannot mail to a prisoner in a New York State jail or correctional facility. Remember this before you send them something, because if it contains any of the following items, it will be confiscated and destroyed.

What items are you not allowed to mail to a New York State Prisoner?

Never thought that there would be things that you couldn't mail someone, right? What does New York State have to say about it? Well, 'they' say you cannot mail any of the following to a person who is in a NYS Correctional facility. While some things might make you scratch your head, others you might be able to understand.

Postage Stamps? Letters from other people? What is allowed?

Yes, the list of things that you cannot mail includes postage stamps, nude photographs, Polaroid pictures, and letters from other people. The only time you can include a letter from another person in your envelope is when it is from a child.

Is there a limit to the amount of written correspondence you can send at one time?

As a matter of fact, yes there is a limit. You (at this time) are limited to 5-pages of correspondence at one time. Also, if you want to include a newspaper clipping or a photocopy of something else, make sure to not glue, tape, or clip the items together.

What about mail that you get from a prisoner? What has to be on the letter they send you?

Didn't realize there are guidelines for mail coming out of a correctional facility as well? What are they? All mail has to clearly be identified as coming from a prisoner, their prison number must be written on the outside of the envelope as well as the name of the correctional facility. Essentially, you should be able to easily tell that the mail is coming from a correctional facility and who the prisoner is that is sending it. For even more restrictions about what can be mailed to a prisoner, click here.

While you are thinking about what to write, here are a few people who have written reviews on prisons across the US.

