Do New York Prisoners Still Make License Plates While in Jail?

Did you ever hear that license plates are made by prisoners? Is this true? Was it ever true? Is it still going on? How much do these people make?

Where or which prisons in New York State make license plates?

NY.Gov NY.Gov loading...

Believe it or not, there is one New York State Correctional Facility that still makes license plates. Were they responsible for the peeling plates a few years ago? I don't have that answer for you. The making of the plates gives inmates an opportunity to learn new job skills.

Which New York State Prison is making the license plates? Do they make anything else?

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

Auburn Correctional Facility, which is a maximum security facility for males, in Auburn, NY is the facility that is making all of the license plates for New York State vehicles. In addition to the plates, there is a whole steel press and works where several other things are made. Yes, these are the same plates that you get when you walk into the Department of Motor Vehicles when you register a car with the state.

What else is made at this license plate facility? Are they hiring?

Photo by Gemma Evans on Unsplash Photo by Gemma Evans on Unsplash loading...

For inmates to work in the steel area (aka license plates) they need to have at least a High School Degree or equivalent.

The other "jobs" that are available at this correctional facility are Blanking Press Operator, Embossing Press Feeder, Metal Product Oven Tender, and Roller Painter.

Are they hiring? Technically they are. The pay isn't that great, less than $1 per hour.

7 of the Dumbest Laws in New York These seven things are still considered "breaking the law" in the great state of New York.

Law & Order SVU Star, Christopher Meloni's $5 Million Home On the Market