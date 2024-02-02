Places In New York State Where Car Thefts Are Skyrocketing

In the past year, the New York State DMV found nearly 300 stolen cars. See where in the state cars are being stolen the most.

New York State has been trying to stop car thefts. In the past year, the DMV recovered nearly 300 stolen vehicles statewide.

DMV Investigators Recovered 286 Vehicles and 157 Auto Parts in 2023

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that DMV investigators recovered 286 stolen vehicles and 157 stolen auto parts state-wide.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Hochul said. “I launched the Comprehensive Auto-Theft Reduction Strategy to support our law enforcement and protect New Yorkers from theft, and these investments are paying off.”

Officials have been trying to "crack down on skyrocketing auto thefts," according to Hochul's office.

Stolen Vehicles Recovered In Hudson Valley, Capital Region,Finger Lakes, New York City, Central New York, Long Island, Western New York, Mohawk Valley

Nearly 150 of those cars were recovered in New York City and 42 were found on Long Island while another 29 were seized in Western New York.

$8.7 Million In Stolen Vehicles And Parts Recovered For New Yorkers

The stolen cars were valued at 8.6 million. The recoveries are up 19 percent from the $7.3 million recovered in 2022, and a 67 percent increase from the $5.2 million recovered in 2021.

The 157 stolen parts recovered in 2023, which is nearly twice the number of parts recovered in 2022, are worth $152,000.

“In the wake of a surge in motor vehicle thefts, our Division of Field Investigations stepped up to protect consumers and help them recover their stolen property," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. "Governor Hochul’s detailed plan to address car thefts in New York is having a real impact and DMV is proud to play a part in addressing this pervasive problem in our communities.”

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

See the list below for the most common stolen cars.

