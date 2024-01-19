New Law Address ‘Critical Shortage’ That Impacts New York Kids
New York State issued a new rule that lawmakers believe will help children across the state.
Governor Hochul is making it easier for schools to address the ongoing shortage of bus drivers across the state.
New York State Addressing School Bus Shortage
This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to remove barriers for potential school bus drivers applying for a commercial driver's license.
“It is critical that we address the shortage of school bus drivers to ensure we can safely transport our children to school," Representative Joe Morelle said.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
New York State DMV Adopts “Under the Hood” Exemption” for Commercial Driver License Road Test
She's instructed the DMV to implement a federal waiver that allows school bus driver applicants to skip the engine compartment component, also called the “under the hood” component of the commercial driver license road test.
The move will allow New York residents to get their commercial licenses quicker so they can get out on the road.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"This will make it easier to get a commercial license at a time when school bus drivers are desperately needed and is the latest in a series of actions directed by Governor Hochul to address the critical shortage of truck and bus drivers," Hochul's office stated in a press release.
New Rule Allows New Bus Drivers to Take Road Test Without Engine Compartment Portion In New York State
Hochul says transportation and care for children is vital and this change will encourage more to become bus drivers.
“The job of transporting and caring for our children is so important, and the need for more drivers throughout New York State is very real,” Hochul said. “This simple change will encourage more New Yorkers to become school bus drivers – a chance for many to be a positive influence and help support our students, without sacrificing safety.”
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Steps Needed To Become a School Bus Driver In New York State
Hochul's office outlined the steps interested New Yorkers should take to get a School Bus Only CDs:
- First, you must have a New York State driver license (Class D, Class E, or Non-CDL C);
- Study the New York State Commercial Driver’s Manual;
- Apply for a commercial learner permit (CLP) at a DMV office. You must pass a written knowledge test to receive a CDL permit with the school bus and passenger endorsements;
- Schedule entry level driver training. Read the Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) FAQ for more information;
- Prepare for your road test and practice with a supervising driver;
- Schedule your “Limited School Bus" road test (online or by calling the DMV Contact Center);
- Pass your “Limited School Bus” road test;
- Go to a DMV office
25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State
Gallery Credit: Canva.com