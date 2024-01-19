New Law Address ‘Critical Shortage’ That Impacts New York Kids

New York State issued a new rule that lawmakers believe will help children across the state.

Governor Hochul is making it easier for schools to address the ongoing shortage of bus drivers across the state.

New York State Addressing School Bus Shortage

Suesmith2 Suesmith2 loading...

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to remove barriers for potential school bus drivers applying for a commercial driver's license.

“It is critical that we address the shortage of school bus drivers to ensure we can safely transport our children to school," Representative Joe Morelle said.

New York State DMV Adopts “Under the Hood” Exemption” for Commercial Driver License Road Test

She's instructed the DMV to implement a federal waiver that allows school bus driver applicants to skip the engine compartment component, also called the “under the hood” component of the commercial driver license road test.

ThinkStock Evansville/Owensboro ThinkStock

Evansville/Owensboro loading...

The move will allow New York residents to get their commercial licenses quicker so they can get out on the road.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"This will make it easier to get a commercial license at a time when school bus drivers are desperately needed and is the latest in a series of actions directed by Governor Hochul to address the critical shortage of truck and bus drivers," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

New Rule Allows New Bus Drivers to Take Road Test Without Engine Compartment Portion In New York State

Children loading a school bus Design Pics/ThinkStock loading...

Hochul says transportation and care for children is vital and this change will encourage more to become bus drivers.

“The job of transporting and caring for our children is so important, and the need for more drivers throughout New York State is very real,” Hochul said. “This simple change will encourage more New Yorkers to become school bus drivers – a chance for many to be a positive influence and help support our students, without sacrificing safety.”

Steps Needed To Become a School Bus Driver In New York State

89904765 Daniel Hurst loading...

Hochul's office outlined the steps interested New Yorkers should take to get a School Bus Only CDs:

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State Here are the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list? Gallery Credit: Canva.com

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.