1 Library in Poughkeepsie, NY Shares Most Borrowed Books of 2021

Was part of your New Years Resolution to read more books? Are you constantly looking for new suggestions of things to read? Are you a part of a book club? Have you found a way to get your hands on new books, to read and share with others?

A great resource that I cannot advocate enough for is your local public library. To be honest if it wasn't for being able to access the library online, I don't think that I would have read as many books as I have had over the course of the last two years.

Get our free mobile app

I was super stoked to see what books were being checked out the most, maybe it will give me ideas for reading the next year. According to the Poughkeepsie Public Library, here are the following books that were the most checked out for 2021:

Here are the "Adult Fiction Books" Most Checked Out For 2021, Which did you read?

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Daylight: An Atlee Pine Thriller by David Baldacci

The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig

A Gambling Man: An Aloysius Archer Novel by David Baldacci

Serpentine: An Alex Delaware Novel by Jonathan Kellerman

Win: A Novel by Harlan Coben

The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly

21st Birthday by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

Deadly Cross: An Alex Cross Novel by James Patterson

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel by Laura Dave

Here are the "Adult Non-Fiction" Books That Were Most Checked Out For 2021, Did You Read These?

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

Till Murder Do Us Part: True-Crime Thrillers by James Patterson with Andrew Bourelle and Max Dilallo

Zero Fail: the Rise and Fall of the Secret Service by Carol Leonnig

The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years by David Levine

Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada De Laurentiis

The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free by Paulina Bren

Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

Do you read e-books or an actual physical book? I have found myself gravitating toward eBooks more and more. Being able to check them out online and then being able to return them with a click or two, as opposed to needing to return them to the actual library.

Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Book stores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley

Albany Public Library Went Viral During The Facebook Blackout With Hilarious Tweets While many across the planet felt out of the loop with Facebook and Instagram down, some took advantage of the blackout to go viral. The Albany Public Library in New York did that with Twitter.

The Albany Public Library is located at 517 Western Ave in Albany. During the Facebook blackout on October 5th, the local library turned to Twitter to provide some knowledge, and slam Facebook on a different platform. Check out the hilarious photos below, then keep reading why the blackout even happened to begin with:



Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

Books, Movies and TV Shows That Take Place in Connecticut Connecticut has so much to offer, not only with its beauty, but its a place where writers can create all types of stories. Through romance, comedy, horror and so much more, Connecticut makes the perfect set location for multiple books, movies and TV shows.