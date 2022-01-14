#1 Library in Poughkeepsie, NY Shares Most Borrowed Books of 2021
Was part of your New Years Resolution to read more books? Are you constantly looking for new suggestions of things to read? Are you a part of a book club? Have you found a way to get your hands on new books, to read and share with others?
A great resource that I cannot advocate enough for is your local public library. To be honest if it wasn't for being able to access the library online, I don't think that I would have read as many books as I have had over the course of the last two years.
I was super stoked to see what books were being checked out the most, maybe it will give me ideas for reading the next year. According to the Poughkeepsie Public Library, here are the following books that were the most checked out for 2021:
Here are the "Adult Fiction Books" Most Checked Out For 2021, Which did you read?
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- Daylight: An Atlee Pine Thriller by David Baldacci
- The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig
- A Gambling Man: An Aloysius Archer Novel by David Baldacci
- Serpentine: An Alex Delaware Novel by Jonathan Kellerman
- Win: A Novel by Harlan Coben
- The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly
- 21st Birthday by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
- Deadly Cross: An Alex Cross Novel by James Patterson
- The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel by Laura Dave
Here are the "Adult Non-Fiction" Books That Were Most Checked Out For 2021, Did You Read These?
- Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
- I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
- Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
- Till Murder Do Us Part: True-Crime Thrillers by James Patterson with Andrew Bourelle and Max Dilallo
- Zero Fail: the Rise and Fall of the Secret Service by Carol Leonnig
- The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years by David Levine
- Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada De Laurentiis
- The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free by Paulina Bren
- Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
Do you read e-books or an actual physical book? I have found myself gravitating toward eBooks more and more. Being able to check them out online and then being able to return them with a click or two, as opposed to needing to return them to the actual library.