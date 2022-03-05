Do you love to get your kids and pre-teens more involved, or dare we say, excited about reading? There is a local library that is eager to help you out with that.

Parents, keep in mind that you never know what might spark your child's love of reading. Maybe this event will even spark ideas of them writing their own childrens book?

What is the Poughkeepsie Public Library doing to introduce young readers to new books and authors?

stack of books on the shelf Olegk1986 loading...

The Poughkeepsie Public Library has a special day that kids, pre-teens, and even high schoolers can attend which introduces them to children's book authors and illustrators. The kids can ask questions about the process of writing the book, how the pictures are created, and more.

Is there a charge for this 'Everybody Welcome at the Library' event?

5 Children's Books to Kickstart a Conversation About Race loading...

This event, called The Poughkeepsie Book Festival, is free for everyone to attend, no registration is required.

What will be taking place on/at the Poughkeepsie Book Festival? Do you have to be from Poughkeepsie to attend?

Google To Digitize Books From Prominent Libraries Getty Images loading...

What you can expect to find at the Poughkeepsie Book Festival is that your children and teens can meet the actual authors and illustrators of some of their favorite books. They can also bring their books from home and get them signed, and yes, if you don't have a book to get signed, you can purchase one at the Book Festival.

When is the Poughkeepsie Book Festival and Where?

Happy child little girl reading a book. Inna Reznik loading...

The Poughkeepsie Book Festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Poughkeepsie High School, located at 70 Forbus St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

This event is made possible with partnerships of The Friends of the Poughkeepsie Public Library District, Poughkeepsie City School District, and Merritt Bookstore.

Little Free Libraries Hide in Plain Site

Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Book stores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley