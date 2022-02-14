Hudson Valley Author Releasing Second Poughkeepsie-Based Thriller

If you’re from the Poughkeepsie area or if you spend a lot of time in Poughkeepsie, I highly suggest you read the book titled The Midnight Call. The book is by local author Jode Millman, and it’s a fast paced, hold on to the edge of your seat book full of Poughkeepsie and Hudson Valley references. The book is fiction, but it’s based on the factual story of Poughkeepsie teacher Albert Fentress who was convicted of murdering and cannibalizing a local teen.

The Midnight Call is a great read, and I’m excited that Jode Millman recently announced that she will be releasing a second Hudson Valley thriller called Hooker Avenue. Since Hooker Avenue is one of the most well known streets in Poughkeepsie, I’m thinking we’re in for more Hudson Valley references, which just adds to the fun and excitement of the book to those of us familiar with the area. It makes it so easy to envision and relate to the characters.

The book is definitely a fiction thriller, but from what little I’ve seen about it, it may or may not be loosely based on the Kendall Francois serial killer case that shook Poughkeepsie back in the 1990s. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. Jode kept me wanting more with The Midnight Call, and I have a feeling this one will be no different.

Hooker Avenue is due out on April 19. If you'd like to find out more about the author who grew up in Poughkeepsie, and read more about the new book, check out the Jode Millman website.

5 of the Best Authentic Italian Markets in the Hudson Valley These 5 Italian Markets Will Make You Feel You're on Arthur Ave

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?