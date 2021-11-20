NY Times Critic to Sign and Discuss New Book in Poughkeepsie, NY
Do you love books? How often do you have a stack of books, sitting there, waiting for you to read? Your next big read? Can you be enticed into one more? There is a New York Times Restaurant Critic who has a new book out and he will be in Poughkeepsie, NY, want to go?
Again, I will always love my local library and the Hudson Valley is home to so many great ones, with great people working at them. Here is another reason you need to revisit the one closest to you, book author discussions!
Do you read the New York Times? Do you check out the Restaurant Reviews? Bryan Miller, the New York Times Restaurant Critic, will be at the Boardman Road branch of the Poughkeepsie Public Library on December 1, 2021 at 6 PM.
Bryan Miller is the guest speaker of the night and after his presentation he will be selling and signing copies of his latest book, Dining in the Dark.
Maybe you would want to ask him about one of his more 'famous' restaurant reviews? Maybe the one that shared with the world his 'interesting viewpoint' of Guy Fieri's Times Square Restaurant?
Do you think that you could be a restaurant critic? How about keeping it anonymous? Have you ever given a Yelp review to a restaurant that really shared with the world how disappointed you were with a particular restaurant experience? Has a bad review, ever kept you from going to a particular restaurant? Or do you know that, what ever you see in print (online or actual newspaper) is just one persons opinion?