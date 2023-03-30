Saratoga’s Legndary Longfellows to Be Reimagined But Keep Charm [PICS]

In November, Longfellows near Saratoga Lake announced that it would be closing after over twenty-five years. The restaurant, conference center, and hotel were up for sale. The buyer has revealed what is planned for this legendary hotel and conference center near Saratoga Lake.

Longfellows Facebook page Longfellows Facebook page loading...

Who is Purchasing Longfellows?

Hay Creek Hotels of New Hampshire has been in the hotel game since 2005. Norman MacLeod who founded Starwood Hotels and helped build Westin and Sheraton has been interested in the Longfellows property for about ten years. The property consists of a fifty-room hotel, restaurant, and conference center.

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

Plans For The Reimagined Longfellow's Hotel Restaurant & Conference Center

Longfellow's sits on eight point six acres and will be converted into the new eighty-eight-room Brookmere Hotel, the Clover Restaurant, and Bar, there will be a spa and an event center according to the Times Union.

Get our free mobile app

The event center and restaurant will be smaller than the current space. The Clover Restaurant would be housed in a new building and the hotel rooms would be attached.

Photo Credit: Spring City Development Group Photo Credit: Spring City Development Group loading...

When Will The New Longfellow's Property Be Built and Completed?

Construction could begin this spring and it is expected to take sixteen months. The hope is the entire project will be completed in time for the beginning of the 2024 Saratoga Race Course Meet.

SEE ALSO: Treat Yourself to a Treehouse Vacation in New York State

Longfellows Facebook page Longfellows Facebook page loading...

Will Longfellows Retain its Charm?

Residents have been notified that the design of Longfellows will be close to the way it is now. They want to keep the farm-like feel while integrating the charm of the neighboring area.