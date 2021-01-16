What Did We Read in 2020? The Most Checked Out Books

Did you find yourself reading more over the last year? For me personally it was a New Year's resolution from 2018 that I continued. My goal was to read at least one book per week. Amazingly, I was able to keep on that track for almost two years. How was I able to do this and not go broke?

My local library. Yes, the local libraries were still up and running online while other places were shutdown. Did you know that you can check out e-books online? You then read them through a reader app, like Libby or Kindle. Then after two weeks, if you have read and forgot to 'return' it, the book disappears. If you need more time and you haven't read it, you can even extend your loan. There are a great deal of perks to checking out the e-books and getting to know your library online, there are so many resources in one spot.

Here are the books, according to the New York Public Library, that had the most check-outs of 2020, combined in person and online:

The Vanishing Half: A Novel, By Brit Bennett White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About, By Robin DiAngelo The Glass Hotel: A Novel, By Emily St. John Mandel Where the Crawdads Sing: A Novel, By Delia Owens The Dutch House: A Novel, By Ann Patchett The Nickel Boys: A Novel, By Colson Whitehead Educated: A Memoir, By Tara Westover Becoming, By Michelle Obama Normal People: A Novel, By Sally Rooney Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, By Lori Gottlieb

Did you read any of the above books? Would you recommend them? Or is there a book not listed that you absolutely love that you would like to share with us? Read on!

Just in case you were wondering? The most checked out book in the 125 years of the New York Public Library was, The Snowy Day By Ezra Jack Keats. According to the NYPL website, this one book has been checked out more than 485,000 times.