I’ve Broken My New Year’s Resolution Like 100 Times Already

So, here it is 2021. And we’re only 6 days into it. I can honestly tell you that I have broken my new year’s resolution. Not once, not twice, but so many times I’ve lost count. What is this resolution that I can’t seem to stick to? Keeping my mouth shut.

For the past four or five years I have had the same resolution. Stop overthinking everything. I feel like I’ve gotten much better about my overthinking, so I decided I would pick a new resolution for 2021. Keep your mouth shut. Somebody says something that you know isn’t correct? If it’s not hurting anyone, keep your mouth shut. Somebody didn’t listen to you but they wish they did? That’s an I told you so moment, but keep your mouth shut. Boyfriend left a few dirty dishes in the sink? No big deal. Keep your mouth shut. Don’t like the way somebody is doing something and you’re pretty sure that your way is better? Keep your mouth shut. Got a story that people probably don’t want to hear? Keep your mouth shut. All much easier said than done.

I’m pretty sure I broke my resolution a few hours into 2021. I’m trying, but I just can’t keep my mouth shut. Even when I know I should. And now I’m overthinking the fact that I can’t seem to keep my mouth shut. Great, now I’m back to overthinking. I’d love to tell you all about it, but I think I’ll just keep my mouth shut.