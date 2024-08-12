Nuclear Warning Issued: Should New York State Residents Worry?

One of the world's top nuclear experts just issued a scary nuclear warning to "avoid a nuclear accident" that may cause "serious radiological consequences."

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Ukrainian forces just started a rare ground assault in Russian territory.

Nuclear Warning Issued

Ukraine And Russia In Back-And-Forth Battle On Donbas Frontlines

Officials are worried because fighting has intensified in Russia's Kursk region. General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency's Director issued a statement pleading with Russia and Ukraine to us "maximum restraint" to "avoid a nuclear accident" that may cause "serious radiological consequences."

"At this juncture, I would like to appeal to all sides to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences. I am personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries and will continue to be seized of the matter. I will continue to update the international community as appropriate," Grossi said in a statement released by the IAEA over the weekend.

Explosions Near Ukraine Power Plant

Russia Starts Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine

Fears escalated even more on Sunday following "explosions" at a Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.

On Sunday, IAEA experts at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant witnessed thick dark smoke coming from the north-western area of the plant, after hearing multiple explosions throughout the evening.

Thankfully, there is no impact on nuclear safety, Grossi confirmed.

World Leaders Meet For G8 Summit AT Lough Erne

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear targets in America were recently uncovered. See the list below:

Nuclear Explosion Mushroom Cloud

New York officials released tips that Empire State residents should know about to be prepared for a nuclear attack.

The New York City Emergency Management released the list.